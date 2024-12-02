Aidan Pharma plant transferred to state, Health Minister visits facility

The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev visited the pharmaceutical plant of Aidan Pharma CJSC in Bishkek, which was transferred to state ownership. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted that the enterprise currently produces medical ethyl alcohol, and in the near future, in order to ensure the availability of high-quality medicines for the population and implement import substitution tasks, it will begin to produce 50 different medicines.

He emphasized that it is important for the Kyrgyz Republic, where more than 90 percent of the pharmaceutical market is occupied by imported products, to develop its own production of medical products.

A new director Omurbek Asanov has been appointed at Aidan Pharma CJSC. Under his leadership, it is planned to accelerate the process of modernization of the plant and the introduction of new technologies.