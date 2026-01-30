500 million soms to be allocated for development of El Aman state pharmacy chain

Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Dosmambetov noted the importance of restructuring the logistics and pharmacy chain El Aman.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press center, the state-owned enterprise Kyrgyzfarmatsiya plans to receive a state loan of 2 billion soms in the near future.

Of this, 500 million will be allocated to support and develop El Aman pharmacy chain to provide the population with truly affordable and high-quality medications.

At the same time, the creation of a centralized service unit for the maintenance of medical equipment and the introduction of full-time medical engineers in hospitals will begin.

Recall, work to open state-owned El Aman pharmacies in healthcare organizations began in September 2023. The initiative came from the previous Minister of Health, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev. In total, more than 90 such pharmacies have been opened across the country.

The Ministry of Health stated that it was initially planned that medications would be 15 percent cheaper in state-run pharmacies. However, the actual price difference between state-run and private pharmacies is only 5 percent.