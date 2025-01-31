Most El Aman state pharmacies operate at a loss — Alymkadyr Beishenaliev

Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told at a meeting of Ishenim and Yiman Nuru parliamentary factions that 60 percent of El Aman state pharmacies operate at a loss.

«For example, the income of a pharmacy in Leilek per month is 5,000 soms. The pharmacist’s salary and other expenses amount to 35,000. We cover them,» he said.

The official noted that not a single som was spent from the republican budget on opening of El Aman pharmacy chain. This was done using credit funds.

«But I think that El Aman has a future, because with their help we began to win the competition,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev concluded.