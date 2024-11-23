15:38
Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster

Kyrgyzstan and Russia will create an international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster. The Russian industry portal Pharmprom reports.

It is noted that the Kyrgyz Republic plans to implement a large-scale international project to create a pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster Life Sciences Park. The project involves the construction of high-tech facilities for the production of medical products, drugs and vaccines.

The initiators of the project are the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic and the International Congress of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

The project is planned to be implemented in two stages: construction of a medical warehouse and the production of disposable medical products; production of hormonal drugs, vaccines and antitumor products aimed at export to Kyrgyzstan, the CIS countries, Central Asia and other regions.

Creation of Life Sciences Park opens up new prospects for the Kyrgyz Republic, attracting investment and innovation in the priority ​​healthcare area.
link: https://24.kg/english/312055/
views: 164
