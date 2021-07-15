11:04
USD 84.72
EUR 99.84
RUB 1.14
English

PRC provides Kyrgyzstan with 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The PRC provided Kyrgyzstan with 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. It was announced at a meeting of the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Aibek Artykbayev with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to the Kyrgyz Republic Du Dewen.

Particular attention was paid to the issues of increasing the volume of cargo transportation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the PRC. In particular, Aibek Artykbaev asked for assistance in the prompt passage of equipment from China to Kyrgyzstan through Irkeshtam checkpoint, which is necessary for modernization of Toktogul hydropower station.

Du Dewen assured that the Chinese side would provide maximum assistance to resolve the issue.

The parties also discussed issues of joint fight against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. In this context, the Deputy Minister thanked for the decision of the Chinese side to provide the country with the batch of COVID-19 vaccine in the amount of 150,000 doses, as well as for the constant support of Kyrgyzstan in the fight against COVID-19.
link: https://24.kg/english/201178/
views: 105
Print
Related
COVID-19: Health Ministry plans to vaccinate 1.2 million Kyrgyzstanis for month
More than 100 coronavirus vaccines under development worldwide
Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis
AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August
Kiyalbek Mukashev: China insists on vaccination of 70 percent of population
Doctor tells when pregnant women need to be vaccinated against COVID-19
Kyrgyzstan to purchase 1.25 million more doses of Sinopharm vaccine
New batch of COVID-19 vaccine: How 1.2 million doses are distributed
Vaccine to make Kyrgyzstan COVID-19 free, Health Minister hopes
1.2 million doses of vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded
COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek
Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis
AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August
15 July, Thursday
10:13
PRC provides Kyrgyzstan with 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine PRC provides Kyrgyzstan with 150,000 doses of COVID-19...
10:05
Kyrgyzstanis to have 4 days off on occasion of Kurman Ait
09:47
Former AUCA president Andrew Kuchins partially admits his guilt
09:33
Kyrgyzstan invites SCO partners to step up fight against coronavirus pandemic
09:24
New flight from Moscow to Issyk-Kul region opened
14 July, Wednesday
19:46
Gansi observation unit to be used for tourists
19:40
SCO asks all parties to conflict in Afghanistan to refrain from use of force
19:28
Korea refuses to provide Kyrgyzstan with AstraZeneca vaccine
19:22
Ex-Deputy Chief of Staff of President Almambet Saliev remanded in custody
17:59
Border conflict: Andrey Belyaninov about effectiveness of public diplomacy