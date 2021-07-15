PRC provides Kyrgyzstan with 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The PRC provided Kyrgyzstan with 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. It was announced at a meeting of the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Aibek Artykbayev with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to the Kyrgyz Republic Du Dewen.

Particular attention was paid to the issues of increasing the volume of cargo transportation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the PRC. In particular, Aibek Artykbaev asked for assistance in the prompt passage of equipment from China to Kyrgyzstan through Irkeshtam checkpoint, which is necessary for modernization of Toktogul hydropower station.

Du Dewen assured that the Chinese side would provide maximum assistance to resolve the issue.

The parties also discussed issues of joint fight against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. In this context, the Deputy Minister thanked for the decision of the Chinese side to provide the country with the batch of COVID-19 vaccine in the amount of 150,000 doses, as well as for the constant support of Kyrgyzstan in the fight against COVID-19.