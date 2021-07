During the summer tourist season, the Issyk-Kul International Airport will accommodate its first flight from Moscow on July 15. Press service of Manas International Airport reports.

Aeroflot airline plans to operate Moscow — Tamchy — Moscow flight three times a week — on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The pricing policy is determined by airlines that sell tickets according to established internal rules.

Almaty — Tamchy — Almaty and Tashkent — Tamchy — Tashkent flights were opened earlier.