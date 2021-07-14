WHO: Delta coronavirus strain registered in 111 countries

The number of countries and territories in which the delta coronavirus strain is circulating has grown to 111. TASS reported with reference to the WHO weekly epidemic bulletin.

The WHO reminds that this strain is more infectious than other variants of concern that have been detected so far.

«The increased infectiousness means that delta is likely to become the dominant variant in the world in the coming months,» the organization noted.

Experts predict further spread of the delta strain and, as a result, an increase in the incidence and increased pressure on healthcare systems, especially in the context of low vaccination coverage.

Presence of the delta strain has not been officially confirmed in Kyrgyzstan.