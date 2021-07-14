18:07
USD 84.74
EUR 100.41
RUB 1.14
English

WHO: Delta coronavirus strain registered in 111 countries

The number of countries and territories in which the delta coronavirus strain is circulating has grown to 111. TASS reported with reference to the WHO weekly epidemic bulletin.

The WHO reminds that this strain is more infectious than other variants of concern that have been detected so far.

«The increased infectiousness means that delta is likely to become the dominant variant in the world in the coming months,» the organization noted.

Experts predict further spread of the delta strain and, as a result, an increase in the incidence and increased pressure on healthcare systems, especially in the context of low vaccination coverage.

Presence of the delta strain has not been officially confirmed in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/201122/
views: 109
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 187.2 million people globally
56 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
19,627 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,586 - in serious condition
10 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,398 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 143,668 in total
1,650 children get infected in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of pandemic
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 187.2 million people globally
19,289 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,551 - in serious condition
36 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
Popular
Andrew Kuchins' wife tells why her husband ordered banned drugs Andrew Kuchins' wife tells why her husband ordered banned drugs
Border incident: Tajikistan returns border guard of Kyrgyzstan Border incident: Tajikistan returns border guard of Kyrgyzstan
1,295 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 138,353 in total 1,295 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 138,353 in total
Kyrgyzstan develops mobile application for pastures monitoring Kyrgyzstan develops mobile application for pastures monitoring
14 July, Wednesday
17:59
Border conflict: Andrey Belyaninov about effectiveness of public diplomacy Border conflict: Andrey Belyaninov about effectiveness...
17:43
Kyrgyz Embassy in Russia names reasons for mass brawl of migrants in Moscow
17:20
Carrot price drops to 45 soms in Kyrgyzstan
17:10
WHO: Delta coronavirus strain registered in 111 countries
16:45
Deputy Director of State Commission on Religious Affairs appointed