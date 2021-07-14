10:27
COVID-19: Saudi Arabia provides assistance to Kyrgyzstan for $ 500,000

Saudi Arabia provided humanitarian assistance in the amount of $ 500,000 for countering coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The assistance was provided in the form of personal protective equipment and medical products.

Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers Zhyldyz Bakashova noted that strengthening cooperation with Saudi Arabia was one of the important directions of the country’s foreign policy. According to her, at present, cooperation between the two countries is developing in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

«A large-scale campaign for vaccination of the population is being carried out in Kyrgyzstan. Development partners help to counter the spread of coronavirus infection,» she said and thanked the government of the Kingdom for the assistance provided.
