AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August

AstraZeneca vaccine and another batch of Sinopharm will arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers is getting ready to purchase 1,250,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine.

«The batch has been ordered. The Minister of Economy Akylbek Japarov said yesterday that the money had been found. In addition, we expect AstraZeneca in August,» he said.

He also added that law enforcement agencies continue investigation into defrosting of vaccine this spring.

«I fired the director of the Family Medicine Center, the guilty persons should be held accountable,» he said.

At least 930 doses of Sputnik V vaccine have been accidentally defrosted in the capital’s Family Medicine Center No. 2, and they had to be written off.
link: https://24.kg/english/200835/
