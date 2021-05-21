Defrosting of Sputnik V: Damage amounted to about 840,000 soms

Material damage from accidental defrosting of Sputnik V vaccine amounted to about 840,000 soms. Vice Mayor of Bishkek Victoria Mozgacheva announced on the air of Evening of Difficult Day program.

At least 994 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine have been defrosted at Family Medicine Center No. 2. Five employees of the polyclinic were reprimanded. The damage will most likely be imposed on FMC No. 2.

The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported that the refrigerator was disconnected from the power supply due to human factor. According to the preliminary version, a ward maid pulled the plug to connect a phone charger.

This vaccine was received as humanitarian aid. Kyrgyzstan purchased most of Sputnik V for about $ 10 per component of the vaccine.