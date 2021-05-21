18:18
USD 83.97
EUR 102.34
RUB 1.14
English

Defrosting of Sputnik V: Damage amounted to about 840,000 soms

Material damage from accidental defrosting of Sputnik V vaccine amounted to about 840,000 soms. Vice Mayor of Bishkek Victoria Mozgacheva announced on the air of Evening of Difficult Day program.

At least 994 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine have been defrosted at Family Medicine Center No. 2. Five employees of the polyclinic were reprimanded. The damage will most likely be imposed on FMC No. 2.

The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported that the refrigerator was disconnected from the power supply due to human factor. According to the preliminary version, a ward maid pulled the plug to connect a phone charger.

This vaccine was received as humanitarian aid. Kyrgyzstan purchased most of Sputnik V for about $ 10 per component of the vaccine.
link: https://24.kg/english/194833/
views: 135
Print
Related
Vladimir Putin announces upcoming launch of fourth vaccine against COVID-19
Ambassador of Russia: Sputnik V vaccine supplies to Kyrgyzstan will continue
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstanis to pay for Sputnik V vaccine
Second batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Government allocates other 600 mln soms for purchase of COVID-19 vaccine
Kyrgyzstan develops online registration system for COVID-19 vaccination
Kyrgyzstan needs about 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
93-year-old surgeon Mambet Mamakeev gets first dose of Sputnik V vaccine
AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in May
Kyrgyzstan to receive 40,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine in May
Popular
SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management
Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries
Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan
21 May, Friday
18:03
Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office announces details of case Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office annou...
17:56
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin to discuss border problems
17:44
Nazarbayev: There are forces that do not want cooperation in EAEU region
17:31
Sadyr Japarov: Integration into EAEU is priority area for Kyrgyzstan
17:17
Criminal case on beating medical student from Pakistan dropped