Nuruipa Mukanova appointed Secretary General of Anti-Corruption Business Council

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed an order appointing Nuruipa Mukanova a Secretary General of the Anti-Corruption Business Council under the President. Press service of the head of state reported.

The Anti-Corruption Business Council was formed earlier by a presidential decree. The main purpose of the Council is to improve the main directions of state policy in the field of combatting corruption, ensure an effective dialogue between government authorities and civil society on anti-corruption issues, as well as create favorable conditions for business development, improve the investment climate and mechanisms to protect and support the activities of business entities.