14:12
USD 84.72
EUR 100.24
RUB 1.14
English

Sadyr Japarov establishes position of Deputy Chairman of Security Council

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on some issues to organize the activities of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the presidential press service, the document was issued in order to increase the efficiency of the activities of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the decree, the post of Deputy Chairman of the Security Council was established.

In early May 2021, Marat Imankulov was appointed the head of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic by a presidential decree.

Taalatbek Masadykov was appointed to the post of Deputy Chairman of the Security Council by another decree of Sadyr Japarov.
link: https://24.kg/english/200805/
views: 104
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani becomes Advisor to Federation of World Cultural and Art Society
New Chairman of Bishkek TEC appointed
President appoints new Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan and Israel
President of Kyrgyzstan appoints Secretary of State
Azamat Sakiyev appointed General Director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu
New Regional Head of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan for EBRD appointed
Sadyk Sher-Niyaz becomes Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to France
Personal cameraman of President becomes deputy head of OTRK
New EU Special Representative for Central Asia appointed
Former MP from SDPK elected mayor of Uzgen town
Popular
Kyrgyzstan starts denunciation of all agreements on Kumtor Kyrgyzstan starts denunciation of all agreements on Kumtor
Shooting occurs at Kyrgyz-Tajik border Shooting occurs at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Orhan Inandi violated laws of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev believes Orhan Inandi violated laws of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev believes
U.S. Embassy delivers equipment to strengthen Kyrgyz border security U.S. Embassy delivers equipment to strengthen Kyrgyz border security
12 July, Monday
13:18
Sadyr Japarov establishes position of Deputy Chairman of Security Council Sadyr Japarov establishes position of Deputy Chairman o...
13:12
COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek
12:58
Vaccination centers to work around the clock in four cities of Kyrgyzstan
12:50
Doctor tells when pregnant women need to be vaccinated against COVID-19
12:32
Lockdown not recommended by Health Ministry in Kyrgyzstan