Sadyr Japarov establishes position of Deputy Chairman of Security Council

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on some issues to organize the activities of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the presidential press service, the document was issued in order to increase the efficiency of the activities of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the decree, the post of Deputy Chairman of the Security Council was established.

In early May 2021, Marat Imankulov was appointed the head of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic by a presidential decree.

Taalatbek Masadykov was appointed to the post of Deputy Chairman of the Security Council by another decree of Sadyr Japarov.