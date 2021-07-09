18:57
Turkish businessmen invited to invest in energy and agriculture in Kyrgyzstan

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey Kubanychbek Omuraliev met with businessmen of the Association of Entrepreneurs of Turkey and Arab Countries (TURAB), headed by its Chairman Fahri Kus.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the establishment of trade and economic ties between Kyrgyz entrepreneurs and businessmen — members of TURAB.

The Ambassador Omuraliev told about the investment potential of Kyrgyzstan and invited the entrepreneurs of the Association to invest in such sectors of the Kyrgyz economy as energy, agriculture, and the mining industry. He drew attention to the possibility of duty-free export of products manufactured in Kyrgyzstan to the EAEU market, as well as to the EU and US markets.

The head of the Kyrgyz diplomatic mission noted that Kyrgyzstan has low taxes and costs for doing business, as well as a visa-free regime for citizens of 68 countries.

Kubanychbek Omuraliev said he was ready to assist in establishing ties between the business communities of the two countries and invited Turkish companies to take part in the Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum, which is scheduled to be held on August 6 in Cholpon-Ata.
