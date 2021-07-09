Tax collection increases by 5.5 billion soms thanks to Consolidated Post system

After installation and commissioning of Consolidated Post system, the receipts of taxes and fees for six months of 2021 increased by 5,550 billion soms. Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan Ilyaz Imanbetov announced today at a press conference.

According to him, the Consolidated Post system was installed near the border at Ak-Tilek, Ak-Zhol, Chaldovar, Chon-Kapka, Maimak posts, railway stations Bishkek-1, Alamedin −1 and Kara-Balta.

«To date, 11 posts keep records of goods that come from the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. If earlier they somehow managed to get around, to evade taxes, it is difficult to do it today, because Consolidated Post reflects the data of five state bodies, they are connected with each other,» Ilyaz Imanbetov told.