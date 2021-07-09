12:48
USD 84.80
EUR 100.27
RUB 1.13
English

Shootout at border: Situation is stable – State Border Service

The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg news agency that the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, where the shootout took place the day before, is stable.

No incidents were registered at night. Residents from nearby villages were not evacuated.

Shootout between the servicemen of the border departments of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan occurred yesterday at about 17.00 at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

According to the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, the equestrian border guard detachment was suddenly attacked by the border guards of Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/200454/
views: 110
Print
Related
27-year-old Kyrgyz border guard killed in border shootout
Shooting occurs at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Situation at border: Affected citizens to get tax breaks
Affected by conflict Batken residents to be equated with heroes of revolution
Five victims of Batken conflict undergo rehabilitation at Balneology Institute
Border conflict: Houses for victims built at expense of Turkey
Russia ready to help Kyrgyzstan restore social facilities in Batken region
Border conflict: Tajikistan’s membership in CSTO should be suspended
Border conflicts: CSTO charter needs to be revised
European Union provides assistance to victims of border conflict in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat
Open letter of response of Kumtor mine employees to Scott Perry Open letter of response of Kumtor mine employees to Scott Perry
Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi
Kyrgyzstan takes 160th place in world with 1.5 percent of vaccinated Kyrgyzstan takes 160th place in world with 1.5 percent of vaccinated
9 July, Friday
12:29
Interior Ministry to check passports issued to foreigners in Kyrgyzstan Interior Ministry to check passports issued to foreigne...
12:03
27-year-old Kyrgyz border guard killed in border shootout
11:53
Shootout at border: Situation is stable – State Border Service
8 July, Thursday
21:44
Shooting occurs at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
21:40
Chingiz Aitmatov's books presented in Pakistan
21:33
Kyrgyzstan starts denunciation of all agreements on Kumtor
21:25
Babanov, Jeenbekov, Zulpukarov: SCNS head about defendants in Kumtor case
20:03
Orhan Inandi violated laws of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev believes