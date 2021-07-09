Shootout at border: Situation is stable – State Border Service

The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg news agency that the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, where the shootout took place the day before, is stable.

No incidents were registered at night. Residents from nearby villages were not evacuated.

Shootout between the servicemen of the border departments of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan occurred yesterday at about 17.00 at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

According to the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, the equestrian border guard detachment was suddenly attacked by the border guards of Tajikistan.