Health Ministry discusses opening of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan discussed opening and joint management of the Hospital of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship. Press center of the ministry reported.

The head of the ministry Alymkadyr Beishenaliev met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey Ahmet Sadik Dogan and representatives of the Turkish Ministry of Health.

The Ambassador noted that the hospital will begin its work in the near future, but the official opening ceremony will take place later, with the participation of the heads of the two states.

The parties decided to create a joint bilateral working group, which will carry out further work on commissioning of the hospital.

The ministry reminded that on February 11, 2021, the Parliament of Turkey approved a draft law on ratification of an agreement between the governments of the two countries on the opening, joint management and transfer of the Bishkek State Hospital of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship and education for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in Turkey in the field of medicine and medical specialties. The law was signed by the President of the Republic of Turkey on February 20, 2021.