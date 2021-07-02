19:53
USD 84.78
EUR 100.43
RUB 1.16
English

Health Ministry discusses opening of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan discussed opening and joint management of the Hospital of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship. Press center of the ministry reported.

The head of the ministry Alymkadyr Beishenaliev met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey Ahmet Sadik Dogan and representatives of the Turkish Ministry of Health.

The Ambassador noted that the hospital will begin its work in the near future, but the official opening ceremony will take place later, with the participation of the heads of the two states.

The parties decided to create a joint bilateral working group, which will carry out further work on commissioning of the hospital.

The ministry reminded that on February 11, 2021, the Parliament of Turkey approved a draft law on ratification of an agreement between the governments of the two countries on the opening, joint management and transfer of the Bishkek State Hospital of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship and education for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in Turkey in the field of medicine and medical specialties. The law was signed by the President of the Republic of Turkey on February 20, 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/199749/
views: 113
Print
Related
Health Minister: All issues regarding Kyrgyz-Turkish clinic will be resolved
Kyrgyz-Turkish hospital: Health Ministry tells about ratification of agreement
Turkey ratifies agreement on opening of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan ratifies Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital agreement
Installation of equipment being completed at Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital
Ministry of Health hopes to open Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital in 2019
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital in Bishkek ready for commissioning
Popular
Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free
Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies
Sadyr Japarov: We should not allow recurrence of April 2021 events Sadyr Japarov: We should not allow recurrence of April 2021 events
2 July, Friday
19:00
Health Ministry discusses opening of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital Health Ministry discusses opening of Kyrgyz-Turkish Fri...
18:34
Sadyr Japarov speaks for improvement of language policy in Kyrgyzstan
18:17
President of Kyrgyzstan appoints Secretary of State
17:37
Internationally wanted fraudster arrested in Kyrgyzstan
17:07
108 health workers die from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan