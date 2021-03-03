Kyrgyz-Turkish hospital: Health Ministry tells about ratification of agreement

Agreement on the Bishkek State Hospital of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship has been ratified. Press service of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

On February 11, 2021, the Parliament of Turkey approved a draft law on ratification of agreement between the governments of the two countries on opening, joint management and transfer of the Bishkek State Hospital of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship and the education of the Kyrgyz people in the field of medicine and medical specialties in Turkey.

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the ratification law on February 20.

«At present, the Kyrgyz side is awaiting official notification from the Turkish side through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic on completion of domestic procedures for ratification of the aforementioned agreement,» the Ministry of Health added.

The agreement was signed on September 1, 2018 in Bishkek. The Parliament ratified it on April 18, 2019, and the President of the Kyrgyz Republic signed a law on its ratification on May 28, 2019.

Construction of the hospital, funded at the expense of a grant from Turkey, began in June 2016 and was completed in November 2017. The hospital has 72 beds, including 21 in the intensive care unit.

During the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it was temporarily opened to admit and treat patients with coronavirus infection.