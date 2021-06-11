18:56
Health Minister: All issues regarding Kyrgyz-Turkish clinic will be resolved

«The Turkish side has assured that all issues regarding the Kyrgyz-Turkish Dostuk clinic in Bishkek will be resolved,» the Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told. The agreement was reached during the official visit of President Sadyr Japarov to the Republic of Turkey. Press service of the head of state reported.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev stressed that during a meeting with the Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca, a decision was made to bring a group of Turkish doctors to Bishkek one of these days, who, together with Kyrgyz specialists, will begin preparing the Dostuk clinic for operation.

«I think this is a great achievement. The clinic has been ready for work for three years, but has been standing idle, because the parties could not agree on a number of issues. Now we have reached a consensus, and the hospital will start working soon. The Kyrgyz side must prepare all the necessary documents. Modern equipment was installed in the clinic, and its doctors will operate patients whom we previously sent to Turkey under quotas, but this program has been suspended due to the pandemic,» he said.

The parties also agreed on two-year free specific job preparation in the best clinics of Turkey for 20 resident doctors from Kyrgyzstan.

A competition will be announced in Kyrgyzstan, and by autumn the selected best doctors will be sent for training in the most relevant specialties.

«In addition, Turkey is ready to help digitalize the healthcare sector. Pharmaceutical clinics intend to help Kyrgyzstan with the necessary medicines. The issues of construction of a pharmaceutical plant in the Kyrgyz Republic or purchase of necessary drugs directly from manufacturers are being considered,» the minister said.

The agreement on construction of the hospital was signed on September 1, 2018 in Bishkek. The Parliament ratified it on April 18, 2019, and on May 28, 2019, the president signed the law on its ratification. The procedures have also been completed in Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the ratification law on February 20, 2021.

Construction of the clinic, funded at the expense of a grant from Turkey, began in June 2016 and was completed in November 2017. The hospital has 72 beds, including 21 in the intensive care unit.

During the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it was temporarily opened to admit and treat the infected with coronavirus.

Under the agreement, the hospital will be financed by the Turkish side for the first three years. The document indicates the amount of $ 19 million. These funds are provided for payment of salaries to medical personnel, payment for utilities and other expenses necessary for operation of the hospital.
