Ex-head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu Vasily Dashkov transported to Bicard clinic

Former head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise Vasily Dashkov was transported to Bicard private clinic. Sources in law enforcement agencies confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency.

He was hospitalized from the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) last week for health reasons.

The press center of the SCNS has not yet commented on the message.

It was reported earlier that Vasily Dashkov was placed in the SCNS remand prison until August 8.

Vasily Dashkov was taken to the State Committee for National Security on May 18. He is suspected of corruption. First, the ex-head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu was placed under house arrest. At the same time, the court set a condition: to compensate for the damage. Since Dashkov did not transfer the money, he was detained again. According to the investigation, from May to December 2020, under the guise of payment for the supply of commodities and materials, Dashkov illegally transferred 1.1 billion soms to affiliated private companies.
