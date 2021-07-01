14:49
USD 84.70
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.16
English

People with transplanted organs hold rally near Health Ministry in Bishkek

Patients with transplanted organs hold a rally outside the building of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek. They demand to provide them with original immunosuppressive drugs instead of generic ones.

About 20 patients who underwent kidney or liver transplant surgery participate in the protest.

«We have been operated on abroad at our own expense. We were prescribed original drugs to maintain our health. They are included in the list of drugs provided by the state free of charge. This year, 78 million soms were allocated for the purchase of these drugs. But the Ministry of Health buys cheap, untested generic drugs instead of original immunosuppressive ones. We are afraid of rejection of the transplanted organ after their use,» Dilyara Uteshova told.

Generic drug is a drug containing an active pharmaceutical ingredient, identical to the one patented by the company — original developer of the drug.
link: https://24.kg/english/199552/
views: 172
Print
Related
No censorship! Protest against bill of Gulshat Asylbaeva starts in Bishkek
Participants of October events demand to grant them special status
Supporters of Orhan Inandi continue rallies near Government House in Bishkek
Kumtor case: Supporters of Asylbek Jeenbekov hold rally in Bishkek
Osh market sellers hold rally near City Court in Bishkek
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov's supporters hold rally near SCNS building
Kumtor case: Supporters of Babanov go to Government House
Supporters of Omurbek Babanov hold rally near City Court building in Bishkek
Veterans-peacekeepers hold rally at Government House in Bishkek
Supporters of Almambet Saliev hold rally near court building in Bishkek
Popular
Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free
Oscar Herrero from Spain about his worries and delights in Kyrgyzstan Oscar Herrero from Spain about his worries and delights in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies
1 July, Thursday
14:34
Man rapes his 13-year-old stepdaughter for three years in Talas Man rapes his 13-year-old stepdaughter for three years...
14:16
President of Centerra Gold Inc. expresses gratitude to Kumtor employees
13:18
People with transplanted organs hold rally near Health Ministry in Bishkek
12:59
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 182.1 million people globally
12:52
Reconstruction of social facilities in Batken has to be completed by September 1