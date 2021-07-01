People with transplanted organs hold rally near Health Ministry in Bishkek

Patients with transplanted organs hold a rally outside the building of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek. They demand to provide them with original immunosuppressive drugs instead of generic ones.

About 20 patients who underwent kidney or liver transplant surgery participate in the protest.

«We have been operated on abroad at our own expense. We were prescribed original drugs to maintain our health. They are included in the list of drugs provided by the state free of charge. This year, 78 million soms were allocated for the purchase of these drugs. But the Ministry of Health buys cheap, untested generic drugs instead of original immunosuppressive ones. We are afraid of rejection of the transplanted organ after their use,» Dilyara Uteshova told.

Generic drug is a drug containing an active pharmaceutical ingredient, identical to the one patented by the company — original developer of the drug.