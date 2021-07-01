Reconstruction of social facilities in Batken has to be completed by September 1

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov held an online meeting of the state commission on restoration and development of border villages in Batken region. Press service of the Government reported.

Participants of the meeting discussed issues related to the restoration and development of border villages affected by the events at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in Batken region on April 28-30, 2021. Ulukbek Maripov noted that the main goal of the Cabinet was to create decent living conditions for people.

«I have already said and I want to repeat once again: the work should be carried out for the result, and not for accountability. Residential buildings, engineering and social infrastructure should be promptly restored. Citizens should quickly return to their usual way of life. Construction of the damaged educational institutions must be completed by September 1, unconditionally. The procedure for assessing the amount of damage should be carried out without time-consuming bureaucracy, compensations to all victims should be paid as soon as possible,» Ulubek Maripov instructed.

He also added that according to the reconstruction plan, construction of facilities is divided into three categories: residential buildings, social facilities and military facilities.

Construction of 136 residential buildings has begun, they will be commissioned in several stages. Construction of residential buildings for 36 families of the killed in the conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border is nearing completion. Five hectares of land were allocated for construction of four-room houses with land plots of more than six ares in Chet-Bulak quarter of Batken city.

At the second stage, construction of new houses in Maksat village in Leilek and Batken districts has started.

The government assures that all residential buildings will meet the accepted norms and standards and will have all types of communications.

Construction of eight social facilities has begun, including five schools, two kindergartens and one medical institution. At least 250 million soms have been allocated for this from the republican budget.

As for military facilities, Ulukbek Maripov noted that the process should be accelerated on the instructions of the President.

Participants of the meeting also discussed the issue of providing the injured residents of border areas with identification documents. According to the information, more than 200 identity documents have been issued, the public service centers continue working in an enhanced mode in Batken, Kadamdzhai and Isfana districts of Batken region.

Particular attention was paid to infrastructure issues, including rehabilitation of sections of Kok-Tash — Ak-Sai — Tamdyk and Ak-Sai — Ravat roads. The road workers have already leveled 44 kilometers of roads, and traffic movement has been ensured. Construction work in some areas is 80 percent complete. Repair work continues at the remaining sections.

Ulukbek Maripov stressed that the work is underway, but it is necessary to accelerate its pace.

«The President has set a clear task to be accomplished. A clear interaction and coordination in work between state and local authorities should be organized. The final result of our work will depend on how effective the coordination is,» the head of the Cabinet concluded.