Kyrgyzstan agrees on supply of 1.1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine

Kyrgyzstan has agreed on supply of 1.1 million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The vaccine will be delivered to the country by a special charter flight in the coming days. The same plane will bring 150,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, provided earlier by the PRC authorities on a gratuitous basis.

In May 2021, the PRC allocated a second batch of 150,000 doses of vaccine to Kyrgyzstan at no cost. Kyrgyzstan was looking for a plane to deliver the vaccine, the issue was resolved, the ministry said and promised to deliver the vaccine by June 20, and later — on June 28. On June 26, Deputy Prime Minister Zhyldyz Bakashova discussed vaccine supplies with the Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen. She asked for assistance.

The Cabinet added that the supply of vaccines will accelerate the pace of vaccination of citizens of the country and reduce the incidence and mortality rate from COVID-19.

«The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov keeps the issue of delivery of vaccines to the republic and the process of vaccination of the population under personal control,» the press service added.
