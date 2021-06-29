COVID-19 vaccination: Over 14,000 doses of Sputnik V available in Bishkek

There are more than 14,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine in Bishkek. Head of the Center for Immunoprophylaxis of the Center of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Bishkek Burul Asylbekova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, 25,000 doses of the first component were allocated to the capital. As of yesterday, more than 10,000 people have already been vaccinated.

The vaccine is available in the polyclinics No. 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Physicians practically do not refuse to anyone. The priority is given to citizens working at both public and private institutions, as well as persons over 60 years old and health workers.

Persons under 18, pregnant and lactating women, as well as people having chronic diseases during their exacerbation are not vaccinated.

«The incidence is growing, so it is necessary to speed up vaccination so that immunity has time to develop,» the center noted.

According to the Ministry of Health, 109,700 people have been vaccinated in the Kyrgyz Republic as of June 29, including with the second dose — 77,300.