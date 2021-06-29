President Sadyr Japarov signs law on Central Election Commission

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the constitutional law on the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the head of state reported.

It comes into force on the day of its official publication.

According to the new norms, half of the members of the Central Election Commission are nominated by the President, the other — by the Parliament. Deputies of the Parliament appoint the CEC members.

Previously, Parliament elected one third of the CEC members on the proposal of the president, another third — on the proposal of the parliamentary majority, and the last third — on the proposal of the parliamentary opposition.

The bill was submitted for public discussion on May 18. The Parliament passed the bill in three readings at once on June 16.

The term of office of the current composition of the CEC expired on June 25. However, it was previously reported that the CEC members would perform their duties until new composition is elected.