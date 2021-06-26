12:28
USD 84.66
EUR 101.11
RUB 1.17
English

Zamir Rakiev elected new mufti of Kyrgyzstan

A new mufti has been elected in Kyrgyzstan. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) informed 24.kg news agency.

Zamir Rakiev became the head of the Muslim clergy.

In addition to him, eight more people applied for this position.

Zamir Rakiev is 43 years old, he is from Naryn region. He completed courses in Egypt and graduated from the Bishkek Humanitarian University with a degree in Oriental Studies. In 2020, he became the kazy of Bishkek.

It was the third attempt by the Ulema Council to elect a new head of the SDMK. The first kurultai of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan was scheduled for April 5. Registration of candidates for the post of mufti of the Kyrgyz Republic ended on March 17. But the elections of mufti were postponed to May 29 due to pressure on the certification commission.
link: https://24.kg/english/199005/
views: 73
Print
Related
Ex-mufti Maksat azhy Toktomushev in Moscow despite recognizance not to leave
Rally held at Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek
Election of mufti of Kyrgyzstan scheduled for May 21
COVID-19: Temporary ban on Friday prayers in mosques imposed in Bishkek
SDMK: Vaccination does not violate Muslim fasting rules
Ulema Council postpones election of mufti to May 29
Eight people run for post of mufti. Election to take place on April 5
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan announces start date of Orozo
SCNS, Interior Ministry officers perform Hajj at expense of pilgrims
SDMK scandal: Sadyr Japarov not involved in dismissal of Maksat Toktomushev
Popular
NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor
Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
Turkish Turkovac vaccine trials to be conducted also in Kyrgyzstan Turkish Turkovac vaccine trials to be conducted also in Kyrgyzstan
Fire breaks out at Jalal-Abad airport Fire breaks out at Jalal-Abad airport
26 June, Saturday
12:24
High-mountain border post in At-Bashi to be connected to electricity supply High-mountain border post in At-Bashi to be connected t...
12:13
Zamir Rakiev elected new mufti of Kyrgyzstan
11:58
Corruption at airport: Emir Chukuev's detention extended
11:50
Criminal case against ex-vice mayor Mirlan Amanturov dismissed
10:55
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours