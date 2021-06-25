16:31
USD 84.66
EUR 100.96
RUB 1.17
English

COVID-19: List of polyclinics vaccinating with Sputnik V in Bishkek

Some polyclinics in Bishkek carry out vaccination with Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine regardless of age. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the center, the vaccine is available in Family Medicine Centers No. 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Earlier, this vaccine was available only to people over 60 years old, with chronic diseases, and medical workers. Bishkek received 25,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine.

Kyrgyzstan is also waiting for the second batch of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and over 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine within COVAX mechanism.
link: https://24.kg/english/198938/
views: 141
Print
Related
Health Ministry tells about conditions for Turkish vaccine trials in Kyrgyzstan
Turkish Turkovac vaccine trials to be conducted also in Kyrgyzstan
Deputy PM of Kazakhstan refutes information about supply of QazVac to Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan allocates QazVac coronavirus vaccine to Kyrgyzstan
Third wave of COVID-19: Croatia to provide Kyrgyzstan with vaccine
Sadyr Japarov and Dmitry Kozak discuss supply of COVID-19 vaccine
Kyrgyzstan awaits AstraZeneca vaccine from South Korea
Deputy Prime Minister asks Great Britain for vaccine against coronavirus
COVID-19: Who can get vaccinated with Sputnik V in Kyrgyzstan
Third wave of COVID-19: 25,000 doses of Sputnik V to be allocated for Bishkek
Popular
Manas airport steps up security measures Manas airport steps up security measures
Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized
Kyrgyzstan hires French company to manage budget Kyrgyzstan hires French company to manage budget
Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek
25 June, Friday
15:14
COVID-19: List of polyclinics vaccinating with Sputnik V in Bishkek COVID-19: List of polyclinics vaccinating with Sputnik...
15:02
Scientists to assess level of herd immunity to coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
14:39
COVID-19: Sputnik V vaccine available for all citizens regardless of age
13:55
UN to help Kyrgyzstan with projects on combatting coronavirus
13:34
Only vaccination can prevent and relieve acute COVID-19 situation