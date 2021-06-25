COVID-19: List of polyclinics vaccinating with Sputnik V in Bishkek

Some polyclinics in Bishkek carry out vaccination with Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine regardless of age. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the center, the vaccine is available in Family Medicine Centers No. 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Earlier, this vaccine was available only to people over 60 years old, with chronic diseases, and medical workers. Bishkek received 25,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine.

Kyrgyzstan is also waiting for the second batch of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and over 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine within COVAX mechanism.