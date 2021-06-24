Supreme Court overturns conviction of Kamchybek Tashiev's brother

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan overturned conviction of the supporters and brother of Kamchybek Tashiev, Shaiyrbek Tashiev, who blocked Bishkek — Osh road in 2012. Court confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

By the decision of the Supreme Court, sentences of the Jalal-Abad City Court dated November 6, 2013 and the Regional Court dated December 13, 2013 against Mederbek Usenov, Absattar Syrgabaev, Zhenish Toktorbaev and Shaiyrbek Tashiev were overturned due to significant procedural violations.

«The criminal case has been sent to the Jalal-Abad City Court for a new trial in a different composition. The cassation appeal was partially satisfied,» the Supreme Court said.

In 2012, supporters of Kamchybek Tashiev blocked Bishkek — Osh highway. The organizers of the unsanctioned protest put forward a number of demands to the authorities, including release of three parliament members — Kamchybek Tashiev, Talant Mamytov and Sadyr Japarov. The latter at that time were detained for an attempt to forcibly seize power and were in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Later, the Jalal-Abad Regional Court sentenced the instigators to a suspended prison sentence.