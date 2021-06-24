19:10
USD 84.65
EUR 101.01
RUB 1.16
English

Supreme Court overturns conviction of Kamchybek Tashiev's brother

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan overturned conviction of the supporters and brother of Kamchybek Tashiev, Shaiyrbek Tashiev, who blocked Bishkek — Osh road in 2012. Court confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

By the decision of the Supreme Court, sentences of the Jalal-Abad City Court dated November 6, 2013 and the Regional Court dated December 13, 2013 against Mederbek Usenov, Absattar Syrgabaev, Zhenish Toktorbaev and Shaiyrbek Tashiev were overturned due to significant procedural violations.

«The criminal case has been sent to the Jalal-Abad City Court for a new trial in a different composition. The cassation appeal was partially satisfied,» the Supreme Court said.

In 2012, supporters of Kamchybek Tashiev blocked Bishkek — Osh highway. The organizers of the unsanctioned protest put forward a number of demands to the authorities, including release of three parliament members — Kamchybek Tashiev, Talant Mamytov and Sadyr Japarov. The latter at that time were detained for an attempt to forcibly seize power and were in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Later, the Jalal-Abad Regional Court sentenced the instigators to a suspended prison sentence.
link: https://24.kg/english/198829/
views: 40
Print
Related
Deputies to elect judges of Supreme and Constitutional Courts
Former lawyer of Sadyr Japarov becomes judge of Supreme Court
Supreme Court overturns sentences within case against Presidential Adviser
Kamchybek Tashiev: Kyrgyzstan will keep the lands it owned before conflict
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about results of meeting with Tajik side
Situation at border: SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev leaves for Batken
Nurgul Bakirova appointed Chairwoman of Supreme Court
Border delimitation: What Kamchybek Tashiev and protesters talk about
Delimitation of borders: Kamchybek Tashiev meets with residents of Savai
Kamchybek Tashiev comments on dismissed case against Raiymbek Matraimov
Popular
Manas airport steps up security measures Manas airport steps up security measures
Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized
Kyrgyzstan hires French company to manage budget Kyrgyzstan hires French company to manage budget
Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek
24 June, Thursday
19:09
Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgy...
19:01
Supreme Court overturns conviction of Kamchybek Tashiev's brother
18:46
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of 11 countries
17:10
Sadyk Sher-Niyaz becomes Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to France
17:02
NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor