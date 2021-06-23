Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 179.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 363,514 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 179,107,034 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,564,802), India (29,977,861), Brazil (18,054,653), France (5,821,797), Russia (5,288,766), Turkey (5,381,736), Great Britain (4,668,043), Italy (4,254,294), Spain (3,768,691), Germany (3,731,304), Argentina (4,298,782) and Columbia (3,997,021).

At least 3,880,876 people died from the virus (growth by 8,788 people for 24 hours), including 602,459 people — in the USA, 504,717— in Brazil, 231,505— in Mexico, 389,302— in India, 128,272— in the UK, 127,322— in Italy and 128,180 — in Russia.

At least 117,284 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 468,398 cases — in Kazakhstan, 106,847— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.