New buses take routes in Bishkek

New buses took the routes in Bishkek. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The Acting Mayor of Bishkek Baktybek Kudaibergenov sent 50 buses on their first trip.

The length of the new transport is 6.9 meters, the capacity is 38 people, 16 seats.

The City Transport Department of the City Hall has developed the route schemes. The new buses of the Japanese brand ISUZU made in Uzbekistan will run along:

Route No. 10: residential area Ak-Ordo — circular route;

Route No. 11: residential area Ak-Ordo — circular route;

Route No. 12: Maevka village — Kok-Zhar village;

Route No. 13: Muromskaya Street — Kyrman residential area;

Route No. 14: the 12th microdistrict — Ak-Ordo residential area.

The domestic company Eco Passenger Transportation LLC reported that the buses would transport passengers free of charge during the week. This campaign is a gift for the citizens and guests of the capital.

The City Hall reminded that a memorandum was signed between the City Transport Department and Eco Passenger Transportation LLC on the supply of 1,000 buses for 2021-2023 (outsourcing) on May 11, 2021, and a bilateral agreement- on June 4.

«Since these buses were brought into operation in the shortest possible time, they run on diesel fuel. After delivery of the rest of the buses, they will be replaced by gas buses. Their first batch will arrive in Bishkek before July 1, delivery of the rest is planned until October — 350 buses in total,» the City Hall said.