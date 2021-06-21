19:13
Manas airport steps up security measures

Access to air terminals of Manas, Osh and Issyk-Kul airports is temporarily limited for those who meet and see off citizens. Press service of Manas airport reported.

Such measures will be in effect from June 24 due to the epidemiological situation. Only passengers with flight tickets on the specified date will be able to enter the airport buildings. The restrictions will be in effect until the epidemiological situation in the country improves.

Manas airport apologizes for the inconvenience and asks to accept the measures taken to ensure the safety of passengers and employees understandingly.

At least 115,615 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March 2020.
