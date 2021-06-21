Pakistan ready to allow Kyrgyzstan to use its ports

As part of Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the heads of the Foreign Affairs Ministries noted the need to increase the level of bilateral cooperation, hold regular inter-ministerial political consultations and organize an exchange of official visits.

Referring to the level of trade and economic cooperation that does not correspond to the potential of the two states, the minister Ruslan Kazakbaev suggested the Pakistani side to hold the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission this year. In addition, the parties discussed soonest possible adoption of a decision by the Pakistani side on withdrawal of medical schools of the Kyrgyz Republic from the so-called black list of the Pakistan Medical Commission.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi invited the minister Ruslan Kazakbaev to pay an official visit to Islamabad.

Noting Pakistan’s readiness to assist in the use of seaports by Kyrgyzstan in Karachi and Gwadar, Mahmood Qureshi noted that it is necessary to activate the four-sided agreement Pakistan — China — Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan on transit transport.

In connection with complete withdrawal of the international coalition troops from Afghanistan this year, the parties paid special attention to the issues of joint countering terrorism, drug trafficking and strengthening regional security.

Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev appealed to the Pakistani side with a request to support the candidacy of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UN Human Rights Council for 2023-2025, as well as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027-2028.