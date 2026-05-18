Civil servants to begin wearing clothing with national style elements

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed the Ministry of Culture to develop designs for business attire for civil servants with national elements. Daiyrbek Orunbekov, Head of the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration, published a video of the meeting on his social media page.

In the video, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers discusses the permissibility of wearing clothing with elements of national style that are consistent with the official dress code.

He also discusses the decision to forgo jackets and ties in hot weather.

«This is to keep cool and to save energy. Because people get hot in jackets, they have to turn on the air conditioners. If we sit in shirts, we can turn off the air conditioners,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

He noted that officials may attend future meetings without jackets.

Daiyrbek Orunbekov wrote that the established dress code will remain unchanged for protocol and international events. Earlier, Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev signed a decree introducing new work uniforms for civil servants.Under the initiative, government employees are to stop wearing jackets and work in shirts instead. He explained that this practice is used in Japan to conserve energy.