Third wave of COVID-19: Citizens are asked not to travel to unfavorable regions

The Republican Emergency Response Center recommends citizens to minimize travel to the regions of Kyrgyzstan with unfavorable epidemiological situation. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

In particular, it is recommended not to visit Bishkek, Osh cities, Chui and Osh regions, where an increase in the number of detected cases of coronavirus has recently been registered. The center recommends citizens living in other regions to limit travel until the epidemiological situation normalizes.

«We urge citizens to strictly observe sanitary and epidemiological norms and rules, which include wearing of medical masks, disinfecting hands, observing social distance. In addition, it is recommended to refrain from participating in various mass events and visiting catering outlets where a large number of people gather,» the statement says.