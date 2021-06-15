5,132 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 663 - in serious condition

At least 5,132 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

At least 2,052 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —3,080, including 100 people are in an extremely serious condition, 563— in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 1,367 people (66.6 percent) — is assessed as moderate, 22 people in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 367 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 188 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 40, in Chui region — 62, in Osh region — 22, in Talas region — 2, in Naryn region — 2, in Issyk-Kul region —25, in Jalal-Abad region — 20, in Batken region — 3.

In total, 103,257 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.