514 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 111,343 in total

At least 514 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, 234 people got infected in Bishkek, 110 — in Osh city, 80— in Chui region, 34 — in Osh region, 5 — in Talas region, 7 — in Naryn region, 14 — Issyk-Kul region, 13 — in Jalal-Abad region, 17 — in Batken region.

In total, 111,343 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.