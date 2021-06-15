COVID-19: Shopping centers in Bishkek ready to assist in vaccination

Shopping centers in Bishkek are ready to provide premises with all necessary conditions for opening of coronavirus vaccination points. Vice Mayor of the capital Victoria Mozgacheva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, there is a good tendency in terms of those wishing to get vaccinated. «Unfortunately, there is no vaccine yet, we are waiting. We are ready to expand the network as much as possible for comfortable vaccination of citizens. We had evening vaccination centers for convenience of the townspeople so that they could come after work. Citizens can get the second dose of the vaccine in the evening at the students’ polyclinic,» Victoria Mozgacheva said.

Information appeared in the media that teachers of public schools are threatened with dismissal from the beginning of the new school year, if they do not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Victoria Mozgacheva stressed that vaccination is voluntary. «Many treated the first batch with great caution. Doctors conducted explanatory talks. This is a necessary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Even if a person becomes infected after vaccination, he or she will have a mild or even asymptomatic form. We shouldn’t forget about medical exemptions to the vaccination,» the Vice Mayor noted.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 21,000 people have been vaccinated in Bishkek.

The second batch of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine is promised to be delivered to the Kyrgyz Republic by June 20.