10:00
USD 84.71
EUR 102.58
RUB 1.17
English

Sadyr Japarov talks over the phone with King of Saudi Arabia

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed topical issues of Kyrgyz-Saudi bilateral cooperation and prospects for its development, including in the field of trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the Kyrgyz Republic is ready to further develop comprehensive cooperation with Saudi Arabia on the basis of mutual support and trust in the interests of the fraternal peoples of the two countries. He stressed that Saudi Arabia has always provided assistance to Kyrgyzstan in difficult times. He invited the King to pay an official visit to the republic in order to raise bilateral cooperation to a new level and strengthen friendly relations between the states.

In turn, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, thanking for the invitation, noted with satisfaction the dynamic development of bilateral relations.
link: https://24.kg/english/197652/
views: 105
Print
Related
Saudi Arabia bans foreigners from hajj again
MFA takes domestic violence case of Kyrgyzstani in Saudi Arabia under control
Saudi Arabia to hand over medical equipment for $ 500,000 to Kyrgyzstan
PM Ulukbek Maripov meets with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia bans Kyrgyzstanis from performing Umrah
Saudi Arabia to lift ban on Umrah pilgrimage from November 1
121 compatriots return to Kyrgyzstan from Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia ready to give Kyrgyzstan loan of $ 35 million for 25 years
Saudi Arabia cancels Hajj for pilgrims because of coronavirus
Returned from Saudi Arabia to Bishkek pilgrims quarantined
Popular
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation
Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek
Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region
Every fourth resident of Kyrgyzstan is poor Every fourth resident of Kyrgyzstan is poor
15 June, Tuesday
09:39
Aliza Soltonbekova tells about success in protection of PWD rights at UN session Aliza Soltonbekova tells about success in protection of...
09:21
Sadyr Japarov talks over the phone with King of Saudi Arabia
14 June, Monday
18:31
Bishkek hosts festival of Russian culture
18:20
SCNS reveals established scheme for smuggling of vehicles from Abkhazia
18:02
Some 245 schools in Kyrgyzstan are in disrepair
17:05
Education Ministry to direct most of investments to solving problems in villages
16:50
Russia not to extend easing of requirements for migrants from Kyrgyzstan