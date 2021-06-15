Sadyr Japarov talks over the phone with King of Saudi Arabia

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed topical issues of Kyrgyz-Saudi bilateral cooperation and prospects for its development, including in the field of trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the Kyrgyz Republic is ready to further develop comprehensive cooperation with Saudi Arabia on the basis of mutual support and trust in the interests of the fraternal peoples of the two countries. He stressed that Saudi Arabia has always provided assistance to Kyrgyzstan in difficult times. He invited the King to pay an official visit to the republic in order to raise bilateral cooperation to a new level and strengthen friendly relations between the states.

In turn, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, thanking for the invitation, noted with satisfaction the dynamic development of bilateral relations.