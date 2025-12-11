11:19
Saudi Arabian Ambassador completes his diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received Ibrahim bin Radi Al-Radi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Kyrgyz Republic, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission. The presidential press service reported.

The head of state expressed gratitude to the ambassador for his fruitful work and significant contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries.

The president also noted the active participation of the Saudi Fund for Development in the implementation of important socio-economic projects in Kyrgyzstan, including the construction of affordable housing, hospitals, public schools, and infrastructure development.

Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that further cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia will continue to develop in a spirit of mutual understanding and trust, and wished the ambassador success in his future professional endeavors.

Ibrahim bin Radi Al-Radi thanked the Kyrgyz side for the comprehensive support provided during his diplomatic mission and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to further strengthening friendly and partnership relations with Kyrgyzstan. He noted that cooperation between the two countries has reached a high level and has great potential for deepening.

At the end of the meeting, Sadyr Japarov handed Ibrahim bin Radi Al-Radi a Certificate of Honor for his significant contribution to strengthening friendship and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia.
