12:19
USD 87.45
EUR 98.46
RUB 1.09
English

Hajj 2025: First group of pilgrims leaves Osh for Saudi Arabia

The first group of pilgrims flew from Osh International Airport to Saudi Arabia. The Osh City Hall reported.

Mayor of the city Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, Mufti Abdulaziz kari Zakirov, head of the southern regional department of the National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations Furkhatbek Adilbek uulu and other religious figures participated in the seeing-off ceremony.

The head of the southern capital wished the pilgrims a safe journey and asked them to pray for Kyrgyzstan.

Recall, the republic was allocated 6,060 quotas this year.

It was reported earlier that Saudi Arabia was introducing new rules for performing the Hajj. The Kingdom’s Ministry of the Interior announced the introduction of new fines for violating the rules regarding obtaining permits to participate in the pilgrimage, as well as for assisting such violations.

Thus, from April 29, 2025, Saudi Arabia has tightened the rules for entry into Mecca and Medina during the Hajj — until June 10, one can only get there with a special Hajj visa.

Attempts to perform the Hajj without a special permit will result in a fine of up to 20,000 Saudi riyals (about $5,300). This applies to everyone who comes to the country on other types of visas and tries to get to Mecca during the pilgrimage.
link: https://24.kg/english/329806/
views: 220
Print
Related
Saudi Arabia introduces new rules for performing Hajj
Saudi Arabia suspends e-visa services for citizens of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan
Twelve schools to be built in Bishkek using funds allocated by Saudi Arabia
Labor Ministry plans to employ Kyrgyzstanis in Saudi Arabia
Kyrgyzstan is allocated over 6,000 quotas for pilgrimage
Severe flooding in Saudi Arabia inundates Mecca and Medina
SDMK chooses uniform design for Hajj pilgrims in 2025
Hajj 2025: Flyadeal and Jazeera Airways to serve pilgrims
Sadyr Japarov proposes Saudi Fund to increase financing of state mortgage
Sadyr Japarov leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend Arab-Islamic summit
Popular
Kyrgyzstan expands economic cooperation with Germany and Austria Kyrgyzstan expands economic cooperation with Germany and Austria
Kyrgyzstan and China agree on opening of new air route Kyrgyzstan and China agree on opening of new air route
State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin to visit Kyrgyzstan State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin to visit Kyrgyzstan
21-story complex of three towers to be built in Bishkek 21-story complex of three towers to be built in Bishkek
21 May, Wednesday
11:52
EU to allocate €5.5 million to support Radio Liberty in Central Asia EU to allocate €5.5 million to support Radio Liberty i...
11:40
All markets in Osh to be relocated to new municipal market from July 1
11:29
Land for affordable housing construction in Kyrgyzstan to be allocated to IsDB
11:00
Fire at Junda oil refinery in Kara-Balta: No casualties reported
10:25
Kyrgyzstan and Venezuela abolish visas for holders of diplomatic passports
20 May, Tuesday
18:35
Activist deported from Kyrgyzstan sentenced to 16 years in prison in Russia