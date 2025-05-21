Hajj 2025: First group of pilgrims leaves Osh for Saudi Arabia

The first group of pilgrims flew from Osh International Airport to Saudi Arabia. The Osh City Hall reported.

Mayor of the city Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, Mufti Abdulaziz kari Zakirov, head of the southern regional department of the National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations Furkhatbek Adilbek uulu and other religious figures participated in the seeing-off ceremony.

The head of the southern capital wished the pilgrims a safe journey and asked them to pray for Kyrgyzstan.

Recall, the republic was allocated 6,060 quotas this year.

It was reported earlier that Saudi Arabia was introducing new rules for performing the Hajj. The Kingdom’s Ministry of the Interior announced the introduction of new fines for violating the rules regarding obtaining permits to participate in the pilgrimage, as well as for assisting such violations.

Thus, from April 29, 2025, Saudi Arabia has tightened the rules for entry into Mecca and Medina during the Hajj — until June 10, one can only get there with a special Hajj visa.

Attempts to perform the Hajj without a special permit will result in a fine of up to 20,000 Saudi riyals (about $5,300). This applies to everyone who comes to the country on other types of visas and tries to get to Mecca during the pilgrimage.