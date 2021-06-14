18:42
Bishkek hosts festival of Russian culture

Russian Soul Festival was held in Bishkek in the park named after Chingiz Aitmatov and in the Russian Drama Theater on occasion of the Day of Russia. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The Vice Mayor of Bishkek Victoria Mozgacheva and Deputy Head of Pervomaisky district Aida Rysbaeva made a welcoming speech at the festival of Russian culture.

A concert, a fair of Russian goods, a gastronomic festival with tasting of Russian cuisine, excursions, games, fashion shows, a performance for children, master classes, an interactive program «Russian round dance» were prepared for the guests.

All day long, artists, dancers, performers, characters of Russian fairy tales delighted children and adults with a rich interactive program.

The festival was supported by the City Hall of the capital, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Coordination Council of Russian Compatriots in Kyrgyzstan, Union of Compatriots NGO provided active organizational assistance.
