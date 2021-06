The Bishkek Natural Terrain Climbing Championship was held in Chunkurchak gorge. Representative of the organizing committee of the competition Marina Galtsova reported on Facebook.

According to her, the athletes overcame two tracks (40 and 45 meters), showing excellent technical training.

Alina Marasulova, Danil Tyan, Leila Musuralieva, Vladimir Vishnev, Andrey Gulyaev took 1st places in different age categories.