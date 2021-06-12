Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek

Festival of Russian culture Russian Soul dedicated to the Day of Russia has started in Bishkek. The State National Russian Drama Theater named after Chingiz Aitmatov reported.

Artists, dancers, performers, characters of Russian fairy tales will delight children and adults with a rich interactive program today until 21.00.

A concert, a fair of Russian goods, a gastronomic festival with tasting of Russian dishes are also prepared for guests of the festival. The townspeople will also have an opportunity to watch fashion shows, a performance for children, an interactive program «Russian round dance».

Within the framework of the festival, a competition will be held among the participants of the fair for the best design and original presentation of the company’s goods / services. The most active participants will get prizes. ⠀