11:39
USD 84.57
EUR 102.88
RUB 1.18
English

619 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,812 in total

At least 619 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, 273 people got infected in Bishkek, 110 — in Osh city, 99— in Chui region, 57 — in Osh region, 7 — in Talas region, 5 — in Naryn region, 22 — Issyk-Kul region, 26 — in Jalal-Abad region, 20 — in Batken region.

In total, 109,812 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/197442/
views: 128
Print
Related
23 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
4,562 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 675 - in serious condition
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 174.8 million people globally
20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
4,244 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 649 - in serious condition
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
526 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,193 in total
COVID-19: Ministry of Health approves form of vaccination certificate
Popular
COVID-19: Algorithms for tourists approved in Kyrgyzstan COVID-19: Algorithms for tourists approved in Kyrgyzstan
Trade Union Committee of Kumtor addresses CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry Trade Union Committee of Kumtor addresses CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry
Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev
Japarov urges Turkish Airlines to turn Manas airport into logistics hub Japarov urges Turkish Airlines to turn Manas airport into logistics hub
12 June, Saturday
10:53
23 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 23 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyz...
10:49
4,562 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 675 - in serious condition
10:45
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:41
619 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,812 in total
10:37
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation