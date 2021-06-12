Over 4,000 state facilities of Kyrgyzstan to get free Internet access

One of the priority areas in Kyrgyzstan is to provide all settlements with high-speed and affordable Internet by creating 200 access points. Press service of the Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is planned to connect 4,367 state facilities to free Internet access within five years.

The development limit of 4G networks has not yet been reached, but the national telecommunications industry is already on the verge of introducing and deploying fifth generation communication networks — 5G.

It is assumed that new technologies will practically eliminate data transmission delays, which will contribute to the spread and introduction of artificial intelligence. Its use is possible in the construction of «smart» cities and houses, in remotely piloted vehicles, in the optimization of processes in production, in offices, shopping centers, other social and industrial facilities.