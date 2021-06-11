20:27
Culture Ministry tells about 4th World Nomad Games

The 4th World Nomad Games will be held in Turkey in September 2022. The Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Kairat Imanaliev said following the official visit of the President Sadyr Japarov to Turkey.

The press service of the head of state clarified that the event was postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

«In this regard, a special cultural program is being prepared in Kyrgyzstan. It is planned to organize the ethnic festival «Universe of nomads». There will be a great opportunity to demonstrate our traditions, customs and crafts at the world level,» Kairat Imanaliev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/197406/
views: 130
