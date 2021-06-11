14:23
526 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,193 in total

At least 526 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, 232 people got infected in Bishkek, 101 — in Osh city, 43— in Chui region, 63 — in Osh region, 5 — in Talas region, 9 — in Naryn region, 25 — Issyk-Kul region, 31 — in Jalal-Abad region, 17 — in Batken region.

In total, 109,193 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
