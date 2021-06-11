12:52
USD 84.32
EUR 102.59
RUB 1.17
English

Kyrgyzstan-China border to be temporarily closed

Torugart-Avtodorozhny and Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border will be temporarily closed. Press service of the State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The border will be closed from June 14 at the initiative of the Chinese side in connection with the celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival in China.

Passage of transport and cargoes will resume on June 15.

Torugart-Avtodorozhny and Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoints operate according to a special algorithm that provides only for the movement of goods from the People’s Republic of China to the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/197297/
views: 141
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov to visit Beijing at invitation of Xi Jinping
China to provide food and grant assistance to Kyrgyzstan
Zhyldyz Bakashova meets with Ambassador of China Du Dewen
China to provide Kyrgyzstan with COVID-19 vaccines, $ 54 million grant
Foreign Ministers of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan hold talks in China
Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed
Kyrgyzstan hands over fraud suspect to China
PM discusses work of Torugart, Irkeshtam checkpoint with Ambassador of China
Death of MFA employee: Embassy of China condemns fake news
China donates another batch of humanitarian aid to Health Ministry
Popular
Trade Union Committee of Kumtor addresses CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry Trade Union Committee of Kumtor addresses CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry
Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev
European Union provides assistance to victims of border conflict in Kyrgyzstan European Union provides assistance to victims of border conflict in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Turkey President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Turkey
11 June, Friday
12:48
526 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,193 in total 526 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrg...
12:45
Project to control number of stray dogs to be launched in Bishkek
12:07
Construction of military town in Leilek district completely stopped
11:50
Kyrgyzstan-China border to be temporarily closed
11:45
Branch of Kazan Federal University could be opened in Bishkek