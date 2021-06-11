Kyrgyzstan-China border to be temporarily closed

Torugart-Avtodorozhny and Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border will be temporarily closed. Press service of the State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The border will be closed from June 14 at the initiative of the Chinese side in connection with the celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival in China.

Passage of transport and cargoes will resume on June 15.

Torugart-Avtodorozhny and Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoints operate according to a special algorithm that provides only for the movement of goods from the People’s Republic of China to the Kyrgyz Republic.