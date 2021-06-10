Sadyr Japarov meets with Speaker of Parliament of Turkey

During his visit to Ankara, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed issues of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and development of inter-parliamentary interaction.

«Sadyr Japarov highly appreciated the level of inter-parliamentary cooperation, which makes a significant contribution to strengthening trust between the countries. He also spoke positively about the interaction within the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA). According to the head of state, TURKPA should become a fundamental institution that will create a common space for improving cooperation between the Turkic states,» the statement says.

The Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop congratulated Sadyr Japarov on the upcoming 30th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence and wished further prosperity to the country. He also expressed condolences to the relatives of those killed during the events at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border in Batken region and wished the victims a speedy recovery.

The Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey noted that Turkey and Kyrgyzstan are close, kindred countries, which are united by a common culture and language.