20:00
USD 84.53
EUR 103.03
RUB 1.17
English

Sadyr Japarov meets with Speaker of Parliament of Turkey

During his visit to Ankara, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed issues of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and development of inter-parliamentary interaction.

«Sadyr Japarov highly appreciated the level of inter-parliamentary cooperation, which makes a significant contribution to strengthening trust between the countries. He also spoke positively about the interaction within the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA). According to the head of state, TURKPA should become a fundamental institution that will create a common space for improving cooperation between the Turkic states,» the statement says.

The Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop congratulated Sadyr Japarov on the upcoming 30th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence and wished further prosperity to the country. He also expressed condolences to the relatives of those killed during the events at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border in Batken region and wished the victims a speedy recovery.

The Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey noted that Turkey and Kyrgyzstan are close, kindred countries, which are united by a common culture and language.
link: https://24.kg/english/197238/
views: 144
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan interested in investments and technologies of Turkey
Japarov becomes Honorary Professor of University of Economics and Technology
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Commentary of spokesman for President Japarov
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sadyr Japarov talk about FETO
Sadyr Japarov tells about spiritual and moral development
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey should be increased to $ 1 billion
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Turkey: What documents signed in Ankara
Japarov urges Turkish Airlines to turn Manas airport into logistics hub
What Sadyr Japarov and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discuss during talks
Visit to Turkey: Sadyr Japarov meets with Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Popular
Trade Union Committee of Kumtor addresses CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry Trade Union Committee of Kumtor addresses CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry
European Union provides assistance to victims of border conflict in Kyrgyzstan European Union provides assistance to victims of border conflict in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Turkey President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Turkey
Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev
10 June, Thursday
18:40
Former head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu placed in remand prison of SCNS Former head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu placed in remand pris...
18:29
Sadyr Japarov meets with Speaker of Parliament of Turkey
18:16
Kyrgyzstan interested in investments and technologies of Turkey
17:53
Border conflict: Tajikistan’s membership in CSTO should be suspended
17:45
Japarov becomes Honorary Professor of University of Economics and Technology