Border conflict: Tajikistan’s membership in CSTO should be suspended

CSTO members should suspend Tajikistan’s membership in the organization. Political scientist Azamat Temirkulov stated this at the conference «Role of the CSTO in ensuring security of borders of Central Asia».

«I will use official terminology. Tajikistan has shown military aggression against Kyrgyzstan. The CSTO must react to what happened. The organization’s charter contains mechanisms for resolving internal conflicts. Participation of Tajikistan in the organization, which allowed itself to attack a member of the CSTO, should be suspended. If the Collective Security Treaty Organization swallows this demarche of Tajikistan, then its authority will only weaken in the future,» he said.

The conflict on the border took place on April 28 in the area of ​ Golovnoy water distribution point. After that, it developed into the use of army units and heavy equipment. A number of border villages in Batken region were attacked. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, 120 houses and 84 social facilities have been destroyed, including a school, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, four checkpoints, a medical center, a dental center, two pharmacies, a fire station, 27 gas filling stations, 34 shopping facilities, five canteens and three events halls.

The Prosecutor General’s Office began pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against Peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and assessed the actions of Tajikistan as a military invasion.
