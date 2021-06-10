Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey should be increased to $ 1 billion

Kyrgyzstan is ready for new steps aimed at developing Kyrgyz-Turkish bilateral cooperation. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced following the 5th meeting of the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Turkey.

The head of state stressed that his first visit to Turkey as president was fruitful for both countries.

«This year the Kyrgyz Republic celebrates the 30th anniversary of its independence. It also marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Kyrgyz-Turkish diplomatic relations. The Turkish state was one of the first to recognize the independence of Kyrgyzstan and a high level of friendly relations has been maintained for 30 years. On behalf of the Kyrgyz people and on my own behalf, I express my gratitude to Turkey for its invaluable support, material, economic, moral and humanitarian assistance in developing the economy of Kyrgyzstan and ensuring the country’s stability,» Sadyr Japarov stressed.

According to him, during the visit, the sides discussed topics related to the state and prospects of bilateral relations, exchanged views on the agenda of international issues.

He positively assessed the past meeting of the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. In particular, mechanisms have been developed for close interaction between the two countries in many areas of Kyrgyz-Turkish cooperation.

In addition, the parties discussed a number of issues on joint implementation of important projects in the field of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Particular attention was paid to attracting large Turkish investments in the economy of Kyrgyzstan. An agreement was reached with Recep Tayyip Erdogan to take further concrete steps to improve trade and economic cooperation and other ties, increase trade turnover to $ 1 billion.

It was announced that the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic cooperation would be held on July 8-9 on the shores of Issyk-Kul lake.

The President added that the Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum would be held with the participation of Kyrgyz and Turkish businessmen. The state authorities of Kyrgyzstan attach great importance to the protection of the rights of Turkish investors working in Kyrgyzstan.

Speaking about cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries, Sadyr Japarov noted the prospects for their expansion and deepening.

The parties also discussed official opening of the Bishkek State Hospital of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship, one of the largest projects between the two countries in the field of healthcare.

Sadyr Japarov, noting that over the years of independence, more than 10,000 Kyrgyz students studied at Turkish universities, expressed the hope this number would increase significantly as a result of close cooperation.

The President wished the 4th World Nomad Games, postponed to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, to be held successfully.

«Kyrgyzstan pays close attention to what is happening in fraternal Turkey. We welcome successes and achievements in the economic sphere and in the international arena. We appreciate the growing prestige of Turkey in the eyes of the world community,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.